NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer who authorities say pocketed more than $5,000 during a sting has been charged with felony theft.

The Tennessean reports that 42-year-old James Landon Dunaway was arrested Wednesday and submitted his resignation to the Metro Nashville Police Department on Thursday. Dunaway was a narcotics sergeant in the department’s specialized investigations division.

Chief Steven Anderson approved a sting after an officer had reported seeing Dunaway pocket cash in September. As part of the sting, officers hid $28,000 in cash around a motel room. Dunaway could be seen pocketing $5,860. His arrest warrant says he admitted to taking cash in an interview with detectives.

Police haven’t been able to file an official misconduct charge, which can only come from a grand jury indictment.

It’s unclear if Dunaway has a lawyer.

