SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer charged in connection with a violent off-duty confrontation with a 15-year-old boy outside a mall has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the case.

The Republican reports a Springfield police spokesman says city Officer Daniel Cintron is on “restricted leave with pay.”

Cintron pleaded not guilty in September to unarmed robbery, assault and battery and witness intimidation.

Prosecutors say Cintron and another man confronted the teen at a mall in August over text messages he exchanged with the other man’s sister.

They say Cintron was off-duty but wore his badge and carried a department-issued gun to intimidate the teen. The other man allegedly punched the teen and stole his cellphone.

Cintron’s attorney has said the police report offered a one-sided version of the confrontation.

___

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/