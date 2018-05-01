UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a police officer has been charged with engaging in a sexual act with a minor that he recently met on a dating website.
A Prince George’s County police news release says the mother of the victim called police after finding 25-year-old Nathan Clinkscale in her teenage daughter’s bedroom.
News outlets report the Metropolitan police officer was charged with third-degree sex offense Monday and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
Metropolitan police called the accusations against Clinkscale “disgraceful” and said he had been immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
