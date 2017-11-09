FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have barred an officer from a North Carolina military post after allegations that she threatened people.

Multiple media outlets report a spokesman at Fort Bragg says Lt. Col. Anna M. Heres has been barred from the post by the garrison commander.

Spokesman Tom McCollum said the alert was issued because of specific threats from Heres directed at certain people. McCollum said the threats were not made to the general public nor to Fort Bragg as a whole.

According to McCollum, the alert was initially issued on Nov. 3 from Womack Army Medical Center. The post’s Department of Emergency Services alerted law enforcement agencies and guards at the access control points to prevent Heres from getting in.

Officials are aware of Heres’ current location, but wouldn’t identify it.