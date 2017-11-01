BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck police say the officer injured in an attack by a suspect he later shot has returned to work.

The officer will be on desk duty until the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation completes a review. The officer was attacked after responding to a call at the Bismarck Motor Motel Oct. 15. Authorities say the suspect, Donald Miller, punched the officer in the head repeatedly and gouged his eyes.

Miller was shot in the stomach. He’s been charged with assaulting a peace officer and robbery.