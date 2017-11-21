LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Kentucky who’s accused of assaulting a man has been arrested.

Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told news outlets that 30-year-old Christina Gaddis was an officer when she was arrested and served with the department for three years.

According to an arrest citation, Gaddis was in a shouting match with a man outside an apartment. She’s accused of pushing him into a set of stairs as he began to walk away. She’s also accused of striking the victim.

The man complained of pain in his jaw and nose when officers arrived. He also had dried blood on his face.

Gaddis was arrested Sunday and charged with fourth-degree assault. She has been placed on administrative leave. It’s unclear if Gaddis has a lawyer.