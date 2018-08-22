PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer has been formally arraigned on a homicide charge in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager who was fleeing a traffic stop.
East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld did not appear in court Wednesday for the arraignment. He is scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial hearing Sept. 11, when his attorney had previously said he will argue the shooting was justified.
Rosfeld is charged in the June 19 death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. after pulling over the car he was riding in. Rosfeld suspected the car was connected to a drive-by shooting in a nearby town.
Rose’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Rosfeld and East Pittsburgh. Rose’s great aunt was outside the courthouse Wednesday saying the family demands justice.
___
This story has been corrected to show Rosfeld’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11, not Sept. 7.