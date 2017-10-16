MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two Milwaukee police officers are among those injured in a crash following an armed robbery.

Police say two suspects robbed multiple victims Sunday afternoon on the far north side and fled in a vehicle. The victims of the robbery gave chase and as the vehicles raced through an intersection, the suspects’ vehicle collided with another vehicle and hit the officers’ squad car which was stopped for a red light.

The driver of the suspects’ vehicle fled on foot. The passenger was arrested. The officers as well as occupants of the second vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries.