PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Portland Police Department’s first Somali police officer has resigned before the department could complete an investigation prompted by her arrest at a Massachusetts night club early this year.

Zahra Abu, of Portland, had been on paid administrative leave since she was charged by Worcester police with assault and battery stemming from her alleged conduct at a Ja Rule and Ashanti concert. The Portland Press Herald reports 25-year-old Abu pleaded not guilty to the charges and has remained free on personal recognizance.

Portland police officials say Abu resigned Sunday prior to the completion of an internal affairs investigation. City officials declined to comment further.

Abu did not respond to a request for comment. She was the first member of Portland’s sizable Somali population to become a Maine police officer.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com