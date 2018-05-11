CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Chicago man to 18 months in federal prison for a drug crime, closing a case that involved allegations of racism against a police officer after social media posts were discovered.

Edwin Brown, who is black, had already served three years in jail awaiting trial so he won’t be returning to prison after his court appearance Thursday.

Sean Najm was among the officers who arrested Brown on drug and gun charges. Brown’s attorneys later said they had found disturbing white supremacist propaganda by Najm’s wife on social media.

Najm denies that any of the Facebook posts are racist and insists he has innocent explanations for them. He said he wears a Confederate flag patch because he was raised in the South.