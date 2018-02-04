STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California police department has arrested one of its own officers on three charges of inappropriate conduct with a minor.
The Sacramento Bee reports the Stockton officer taken into custody Saturday could face charges including annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.
The department says the officer, who has been with the department since 2012, has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.
Stockton Police spokesman Joe Silva says the officer’s actions “are a major departure from the values and professionalism of the Stockton Police Department.” He says “accountability is critical to maintaining public trust.”
___
Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com