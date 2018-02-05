NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A University of Delaware police officer accused of hitting his autistic son with a belt is charged with child abuse.
The News Journal of Wilmington cites court documents that say an investigation into 29-year-old Bernard Innocent began last November. The documents say the child told school staff he was spanked with a belt because he smeared feces on the walls at home. They say the child walked with a limp after the spanking.
The child was examined by hospital staff while New Castle County Police interviewed the mother, who confirmed it and said it wasn’t the first time Innocent has used a belt to hit their children.
The newspaper could not reach Innocent for comment. He was released on bail Thursday and issued a no-contact order.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com