WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A police officer in Virginia is accused of multiple domestic violence incidents over a period of more than six months.

Prince William County police announced 31-year-old Khurram Abbas Chaudhary was arrested March 16 on charges of rape, malicious wounding by caustic substance and domestic assault and battery. Chaudhary, of Woodbridge, is a nearly four-year veteran of the Alexandria Police Department. The agency announced Tuesday that he’s been placed on administrative leave.

A 30-year-old woman who lived with Chaudhary told Prince William County police that he pulled a knife on her and pressed into her back, threw Ajax cleaning solution that caused a burning sensation to her face, hands and feet during an argument, and raped her, all in separate incidents between June and January.

It’s unclear whether Chaudhary has a lawyer.