EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A former suburban Cleveland police officer accused of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Cleveland.com reports former East Cleveland Officer Kenneth Bolton Jr. was sentenced Monday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County after pleading guilty last month to gross sexual imposition and interfering with civil rights.

Prosecutors said the 50-year-old Bolton pulled over the women in February and used a sex toy he found in the car to rub their genitals over their clothing while they were in the vehicle.

Bolton was sentenced to six months in prison and six months in jail, with the sentences to be served concurrently in prison.

Bolton’s attorney, Fernando Mack, said Bolton had a distinguished career, but had a lapse in judgment.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com