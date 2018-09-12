ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A place name deemed offensive to Alaska Natives who live there is being stricken from the municipal code of small town in western Alaska.
The section of Bethel long known as Lousetown was noted in the municipal code since 2001, despite its connotations of parasitic lice.
The nickname will be removed after the Bethel City Council agreed it should be stricken and the area renamed East Avenue for the road traversing that part of the town of about 6,000.
The issue emerged when City Council member Thor Williams introduced a proposed ordinance seeking to change the code to require visible addresses on buildings throughout the city, including Lousetown.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism
- Authorities: Dead Oregon hiker likely killed by cougar
- So many deaths from 9/11-related illnesses, victims’ fund may run out of money
- Trump attacks mayor of San Juan as he touts readiness for Hurricane Florence
Bethel officials say the ordinance, including the call to rename Lousetown, was approved by a 6-0 vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.