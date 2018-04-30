BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of Haflinger horses are enjoying their first days out on the pasture in Germany after a public run marking the end of the winter season.
Staff at the Meura stud farm in central Germany drove the distinctive chestnut-colored breed from their stalls to their summer gazing grounds on Sunday.
The event, which has become something of a tradition, drew thousands of spectators to the rural area of Thuringia state amid glorious weather.
First bred in what is now northern Italy in the 19th century, Haflinger horses are a popular riding breed.
