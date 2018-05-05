FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Michigan police officer’s gun accidentally discharged at a high school wrestling meet.
Police officials say in a release the officer was watching his son compete Saturday in the multi-school event at Fowlerville High School. The bullet from what was described as an “off-duty sidearm” struck and lodged in the gym floor, and one person trying to flee twisted an ankle.
The meet was interrupted for about 50 minutes.
Police declined to provide additional details but say a report of what happened will be sent to the Livingston County prosecutor for review after the investigation is complete.
Fowlerville is 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Lansing and 53 miles (85 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.