NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer shot and wounded a man during an attempted armed robbery in New Jersey’s largest city.
Newark authorities say a man armed with a handgun attempted a robbery at a barbershop shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The officer, who happened to be a customer in the shop, fired his gun during the robbery and the suspect was hit by at least one shot.
The suspect fled the scene and was chased by other officers who had responded to the scene. They caught him a short time later and recovered a gun.
Authorities say the suspect was being treated at a hospital for a wound that’s not considered life threatening.
The names of the suspect and the officer have not been released.