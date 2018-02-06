MIAMISBURG, Ohio (AP) — Police say an off-duty officer shot and wounded a 17-year-old suspect who pointed a gun at him after a robbery at a southwestern Ohio gas station.
Investigators say the Miami Township officer saw the teen pointing a gun at cars Monday afternoon in an apparent carjacking attempt near the gas station just off Interstate 75, a few miles south of Dayton. Police say the officer confronted the teen, who aimed toward the officer and was then shot.
Police say the suspect was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was later taken to a juvenile detention center.
No injury to the officer was reported.
