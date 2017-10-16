DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer has been placed on administrative duty after he was recorded on cellphone video using a baton to strike a man suspected of shoplifting from a retail store.

Police Chief James Craig said Monday that the 65-year-old officer failed to de-escalate the Oct. 8 confrontation at a Meijer store. The officer was off-duty and working as a security guard.

Craig said he will not seek charges against the 23-year-old man who suffered a broken tooth and bruised face.

Prosecutors are reviewing the case for possible excessive force use by the officer.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed a lawsuit on behalf of David Bivins against the Meijer Corp., the officer and other security guards at the store.

The Associated Press left messages Monday evening seeking comment from Meijer.