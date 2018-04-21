ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — An off-duty New Jersey police officer has been indicted in a crash that killed a motorcyclist last fall.
The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office said 30-year-old Elizabeth officer Romulo Meneses-Alvarez was indicted on vehicular homicide, evidence-tampering, hindering apprehension and obstruction counts in the Oct. 31 crash.
Authorities said he was off duty and driving a Jeep Wrangler when he collided with the victim’s motorcycle in Elizabeth, killing 29-year-old Jairo Lozano.
The defendant was earlier issued motor vehicle summons for driving while intoxicated, careless driving, and failing to yield the right of way.
Middlesex County prosecutors are handling the case because Union County prosecutors have an unspecified conflict.
The Elizabeth Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local #4 didn’t immediately return a call and message Saturday to ask whether the organization was representing him.