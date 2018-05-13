FOREST PARK, Ga. (AP) — Police say an off-duty officer has fatally shot a man in suburban Atlanta.

Clayton County Police spokeswoman Sgt. Ashanti Marbury told news outlets the officer saw someone firing shots toward another person near a restaurant Sunday afternoon. The officer was working an approved security job at a nearby church.

Police say the initial shooting erupted after a man made an inappropriate comment toward a woman with two other men in the restaurant. An argument ensued outside as the suspect followed them before firing shots, police say.

Marbury says the officer went to confront the suspect, who fired at shot and missed. She says the officer then shot him.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t immediately released, died en route to a hospital.

No one was reported injured in the initial shooting.