WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty Rockland County corrections officer has suffered a fatal gunshot wound while driving in his car with his wife.
Police tell The Journal News that 42-year-old Frank Farina, of Stony Point, was pronounced dead at Orange Regional Medical Center on Tuesday. Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting.
The incident happened on Route 6 in the Town of Woodbury Tuesday afternoon. Police say Farina suffered a single gunshot wound to his head. The vehicle then crossed the yellow line and struck an embankment.
The victim’s wife, 42-year-old Jennifer Farina, was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.
Farina was a member of the Corrections Division for more than 10 years.
