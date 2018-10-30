PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer working security at a Maryland strip mall shot a driver who hit him with an SUV.
Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson tells news outlets the officer was investigating a report that an SUV was being driven erratically Monday night.
Vinson says the officer stopped and talked to the driver near the mall’s grocery store, but at some point the driver accelerated. The officer was either hit by the vehicle or dragged, causing him to be struck by an oncoming car.
The officer fired at the SUV’s driver, who crashed into another car before coming to a stop.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump visit stirs debate; massacre defendant in court WATCH
- Boeing plane that crashed in Indonesia was most recent 737 model
- Official: Pipe-bomb suspect had hit list of targets VIEW
- Queen guitarist Brian May protests Japanese dolphin hunts VIEW
- 2 bound bodies found in NYC were missing Virginia sisters
The officer is expected to survive. The SUV driver was shot in his upper body and is in “grave condition.”
No identities have been released.