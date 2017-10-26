LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock police officer who was working off-duty when she fatally shot a man has been cleared.

Police have said Sgt. Angela Everett was carrying bank bags on Feb. 24 as she walked to her unmarked police car when a vehicle “rapidly” approached her. Everett said the vehicle parked and a passenger later identified as Gregory Childress, 44, exited while armed and wearing a mask.

Police say Childress approached Everett and fired his weapon, striking her police car. Everett returned fire, killing Childress.

The vehicle that Childress was in drove away and was later found less than a mile away from the scene.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Johnson said the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney’s office found Everett was justified when she shot Childress. He said four to six senior lawyers reviewed the case.

“There’s no preferential treatment that’s given,” Johnson told.

He declined to discuss specifics of the case.

There have been six shootings involving Little Rock police this year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Arkansas law states that an officer that uses deadly force in self-defense or in the defense of others is justified.

Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said Everett was a detective at the time of the shooting and has been promoted to sergeant.

