SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Part of a university campus in South Carolina is on lockdown after a shooting at a nearby apartment complex. No injuries have been reported on campus.
The University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg issued a Twitter alert Tuesday afternoon warning students about shots being fired.
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Bobo said the shooting occurred at an apartment complex next to the school’s campus and one person suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.
No arrests have been reported.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
The alert said four buildings on campus were on lockdown.
The school has an undergraduate enrollment of about 5,600 students and is affiliated with the University of South Carolina in Columbia.