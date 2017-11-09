RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The prospects of expanding Medicaid in Virginia are looking a lot brighter since Tuesday’s wave election that nearly wiped out Republicans’ overwhelming majority in the House of Delegates.

The long-held Democratic priority repeatedly failed when Republicans controlled two-thirds of the chamber.

Control of the chamber is still up in the air as a couple of close races have yet to be called. Democrats say they believe they can Medicaid expansion passed even if Republicans retain a slim majority. Gov.-elect Ralph Northam said he’s going to make it a top priority.

Republican leaders say they still oppose expanding the healthcare program for the poor, saying its long-term costs are too high.