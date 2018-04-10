MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Workers renovating the old Dayton’s department store in downtown Minneapolis have discovered a mystery: the mummified remains of a monkey.
A spokeswoman for The Dayton’s Project, an office, retail and restaurant complex going into the century-old building, says workers found the carcass in an air duct on the seventh floor last week.
Cailin Rogers says developers don’t know where the monkey came from or how it ended up in the air duct.
Old Minneapolis, a historic site, posted a photo of the monkey on its Facebook page and solicited answers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
Alan Freed, one of the site’s co-administrators, says the likely solution came from a poster who said a longtime Dayton’s employee told him a monkey had escaped from an eighth-floor pet store into the air conditioning ductwork in the 1960s.