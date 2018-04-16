SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan gym patron looking for a WiFi connection found one named “remote detonator,” prompting an evacuation and precautionary search of the facility by a bomb-sniffing dog.
The Saginaw News reports nothing was found in the search Sunday at Planet Fitness in Saginaw Township, about 85 miles (140 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
Saginaw Township police Chief Donald Pussehl says the patron brought the WiFi connection’s name to the attention of a manager, who evacuated the building and called police. The gym was closed for about three hours as police responded.
Pussehl says there’s “no crime or threat,” so no charges are expected. He notes people often have odd names for WiFi connections.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
- Catholic priest under investigation left suicide notes
Planet Fitness says the manager was following company procedure for when there’s suspicion about a safety issue.
___
Information from: The Saginaw News, http://www.mlive.com/saginaw