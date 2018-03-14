SOCORRO, N.M. (AP) — A giant stuffed teddy bear sitting on a park bench holding a toy gun near an elementary school has sparked anxiety in one New Mexico town.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports the teddy bear was spotted Tuesday in Socorro, New Mexico, but police say no laws were broken.

Socorro Police Chief Mike Winders says police investigated the matter and there was no specific threat attached.

Resident Dennis Wright says he believed the apparent prank was a threat made against elementary school children.

No arrests were made.

