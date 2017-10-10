GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a semitrailer carrying ice cream rolled over on a major New Mexico highway and forced police to shut down part of the interstate.

The Gallup Independent reports (https://goo.gl/u6rv8S ) the trailer rolled over on Friday and forced a closure of portions of Interstate 40 in western New Mexico.

McKinley County Sheriff’s Capt. James Maiorano says the roll-over occurred after the driver veered off into the shoulder and then overcorrected.

The driver was not injured.

Maiorano estimated that traffic had to be diverted for around three hours.

___

Information from: Gallup Independent, http://www.gallupindependent.com