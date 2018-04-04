YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating reports of “zombie-like” raccoons in northeast Ohio.
WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime.
Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them. Coggeshall says the animal would stand on its hind legs, show its teeth and fall over backward.
The raccoon Coggeshall saw and 14 others police responded to were euthanized.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Foster family, not grandfather, to adopt 3 Kansas children
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
- Angry teachers turning into a political force with wave of walkouts in red states
- Trump: Military will be sent to the border
The state Department of Natural Resources says the animals were likely suffering from distemper, not rabies. The viral disease causes coughing, tremors and seizures and leads raccoons to lose their fear of humans.
Authorities are asking residents to report raccoons behaving unusually to their local police station.