BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police in Bangor, Maine, say a reported intruder turned out to be a roll of duct tape.
Officers responded to a call from a woman who heard noises from her basement and reported that her dog was barking aggressively at the noise.
Police said it turns out a “thump-thump-thump” sound the woman heard was a roll of duct tape that fell off a shelf and bounced down the stairs.
Sgt. Tim Cotton wrote on Facebook that the woman had already investigated before the first officer arrived. The officer felt that the woman could’ve held her own until police arrived because she was “from Maine, had a dog, and a roll of duct tape.”
