RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Minnie Mouse temporarily shut down traffic near a downtown office building in Richmond.
An investigator in a bomb suit could be seen going up the steps leading to the building Monday afternoon after police received a report about the large stuffed animal of the Disney cartoon character.
A police spokeswoman told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that police investigated and determined there was no threat.
Nikita McCormick, an attendant at a nearby parking lot, said the 3-foot high Minnie Mouse wearing a pink outfit was just outside the building’s entrance and had a bag sitting on top of it.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake
Police reopened the street about an hour after they arrived.