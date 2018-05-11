TROY, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police department is giving another cat a chance to take the law into her own paws.
A cat named “Pawfficer Donut” was sworn in Friday by a judge, a day after a cat named Badges was removed from the Troy Police Department due to a serious illness.
Donut will be used for therapeutic purposes and public appearances. Troy police say Badges will always be considered the department’s first “pawfficer.”
Troy police pledged to add a cat if it could reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April. It took just eight days to go from 4,000 to 10,000.
