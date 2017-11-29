TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into a northern Michigan home left a big clue: The toilet seat was down.
Police say a Traverse City man who lives alone figured something wasn’t right last Saturday. Why? He told investigators that he typically keeps the seat up.
Police Chief Jeff O’Brien says a 26-year-old man was found passed out in the man’s garage. O’Brien tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that the intruder appeared to be intoxicated and had taken prescription drugs from the home.
The man and the resident don’t know each other. Charges will be pursued.
___
Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com