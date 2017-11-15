HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — Police officers in a Massachusetts town jokingly recommend drivers get a little more creative if they make their own illegal license plates.
The Hopkinton Police Department says in a Facebook post Sunday a driver was stopped with a license plate made from a pizza box.
The department discourages people from making their own plates. But if he or she does, the department says not to use a cardboard box and felt tip pens.
Hopkinton police say the driver is facing charges that include operating an uninsured and unregistered vehicle and attaching “fake home made” plates.
