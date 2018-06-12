YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who ran from a traffic stop and then found himself clinging by his hands to a window ledge has been literally caught by police waiting below.
The (Youngstown) Vindicator reports Youngstown police say 21-year-old Dai’ryon Mitchell jumped out of a car and fled on foot Sunday afternoon when officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots having been fired.
Police say officers chased Mitchell into a home and, while hanging by his hands from a window ledge, tried to pull himself inside when he saw two officers beneath the window. Mitchell instead lost his grip, fell into the officers’ arms and was arrested after a brief struggle.
Mitchell has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding. Court records don’t indicate if he has an attorney.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
- Trump, North Korea's Kim Jong Un sign unspecified document VIEW
___
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com