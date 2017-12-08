MIAMI (AP) — It’s a good time to be a bad driver in Florida’s most populous county.
The Miami Herald reports that Miami-Dade County police officers are rationing the paper tickets they issue as the department awaits a new electronic system next month. County officials didn’t want to order new paper tickets and then have leftovers.
Department officials concede that means only the worst of the worst traffic scofflaws are getting tickets.
Maj. Hector Llevat told the paper, “officers are using their discretion.”
Officers told the paper they are down to their last ticket book, which contain 25 citations.