DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Prosecutors are investigating a United Arab Emirates government agency’s release of an online video that was meant as a joke and that suggested an 8-month-old baby is its youngest employee.
The Abu Dhabi public prosecutor’s office tweeted on Wednesday that it was investigating after the release of the video by the country’s General Civil Aviation Authority.
The video shows an 8-month-old baby in traditional clothing described as the agency’s “happiness executive.”
The child was enrolled at the agency’s daycare program for staff, but after the video was posted, complaints started to roll in. The agency later removed the video.
Prosecutors said in their tweet they launched the investigation because of their “responsibility to protect children.”
While socially liberal in some regards, the UAE has strict laws governing speech.