A Portland pizza joint has announced a special that would be a bit bizarre under normal circumstances.

Pizza Schmizza said Tuesday night that its Southwest Montgomery Street pub was offering $15 pizzas of any size.

The kicker?

They decided to include a roll of toilet paper with every order.

Two birds, one stone, as they say. Especially amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Toilet paper is a hot commodity these days.

The business said patrons could pick up their pizzas or pull up curbside.

In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, restaurants and bars throughout the state have been ordered to stop all onsite dining and limit sales to takeout and delivery.

It wasn’t immediately clear early Wednesday if Pizza Schmizza’s $15 deal was ongoing.

