TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) — Three bears rummaging through trash cans outside a Tahoe City shopping mall are becoming a social media sensation after a Northern California deputy caught them on video .
Placer County Sheriff Deputy Don Nevins was patrolling the Lighthouse Shopping Center Monday night when he came across what appeared to be a mama bear outside a Taco Bell.
As Nevins approached, the bear ran toward a littler bear trying to get into a trash can outside a CVS Pharmacy. The pair scampered around a corner where a third bear standing on his hind legs joined them on their escape.
Nevins asked chuckling, “What are you guys doing?” Then added, “Fleeing felons.”
Last month Nevins filmed another bear walking on an empty street.
He is now known as the department’s “bear whisperer.”