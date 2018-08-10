SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian team Corinthians has decided against signing a 19-year-old striker accused of assaulting a former girlfriend after supporters complained.
The Sao Paulo-based club said in a statement that Sport Recife’s Juninho would not be arriving “because of numerous protests by female and male fans.”
Juninho was in Sao Paulo to conclude the deal when the club issued the statement. He is accused of assaulting and threatening a former girlfriend last year, but denies the claims.
Corinthians said it was giving up on the deal because “the feminist cause overtakes any other considerations.”
