FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police in one Connecticut town are warning residents about aggressive hawks that have been attacking their human neighbors.
Fairfield police said Sunday on Facebook they have asked state and federal wildlife experts to come in and remove the hawk or hawks in question from one neighborhood following the most recent incident last week, when a woman was attacked in her yard.
Meanwhile, animal control is stepping up patrols in the area.
Police say the attacks follow a pattern and involve “hawks flying in undetected from behind a single person walking” and targeting the head area.
Police are warning walkers to use caution and report aggressive hawk behavior.