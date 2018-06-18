A woman has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 to her ex-boyfriend for sabotaging his opportunity at a prestigious scholarship because she didn't want him to leave
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 to her ex-boyfriend for sabotaging his opportunity at a prestigious scholarship because she didn’t want him to leave.
Eric Abramovitz, currently with the Nashville Symphony in Tennessee, is a Canadian clarinetist who in 2013 applied to study at Los Angeles’ Coburn Conservatory of Music. But when his acceptance email came in, his girlfriend Jennifer Lee intercepted the email and deleted it, according a lawsuit filed in Canada’s Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
The lawsuit says Lee accessed Abramovitz’s email account to decline the scholarship offer. She also sent him a faked rejection letter from the school.
In a ruling released last week, the court granted a default judgment against Lee, who neither had an attorney nor defended herself in court.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Sally Hemings gets her due at Monticello
- Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded VIEW
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
__
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Abramovitz.