ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 35-year-old Alaska man suspected of weaving through traffic while driving a front-end loader has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Daniel Hughett also is charged with consuming alcohol in violation of a previous release from custody.
A caller told Anchorage police Tuesday night that an intoxicated man nearly hit a convenience store as he parked a front-end loader.
Police received a second call saying the driver was back on the road, swerving in and out of lanes and bouncing off the curb.
Officers found the unoccupied loader parked in the middle of a busy street. A witness followed Hughett into a neighborhood, where he was arrested.
Police say Hughett drove the loader from his workplace.
Online court documents do not list his attorney.