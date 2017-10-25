PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police say there was no attempted kidnapping inside a grocery store in Maine. Instead, it was simply an absent-minded shopper who took the wrong cart — one containing a sleeping baby.

Portland police say the shopper was mortified when he realized his mistake, but didn’t bother to alert anyone on Friday in Portland. Instead, the shopper left the cart in another part of the store and retrieved his own cart. Police say store video backs up his claim.

Police say the shopper’s actions led to a frightening situation and a lengthy police investigation. But police said the conduct didn’t warrant criminal charges.

Police Chief Michael Sauschuck praised the grocery store staff for a swift lockdown. The baby, who was restrained in a car seat, slept through the entire incident.