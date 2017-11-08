MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A federal agency is confirming what many New Englanders already suspected: October was the warmest on record in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
The nationwide statistics were released Wednesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
In Vermont, at the Burlington International Airport, the mean temperature of 58.6 degrees was 10.5 degrees above normal.
Weather Service Lead Forecaster John Goff says that the first few days of November were also above normal, but the over the next few days temperatures will be dropping toward normal.
Vermont’s Killington ski area likes to open for the season in October, but the resort only able to make snow for one day in October.
Killington’s Robert Megnin says they knew the cold was coming.