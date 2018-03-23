EDGARD, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has rescheduled a trial for one of the two men charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two sheriff’s deputies in 2012.

Brian Smith’s trial is scheduled to start Oct. 22. His trial had been scheduled to start last month, but state District Court Judge J. Sterling Snowdy’s order on Friday says prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to the new date because several pretrial matters remain unresolved.

Smith and co-defendant Kyle Joekel will be tried separately on first-degree murder charges in the August 2012 shootout that killed St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff’s deputies Jeremy Triche and Brandon Nielsen. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.

Snowdy moved the trial to St. Martinville, more than 100 miles from where the shooting occurred.