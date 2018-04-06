MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (AP) — A pair of ferry runs on the North Carolina Outer Banks is returning to its regular schedule after a dredging project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release that the Ocracoke ferries between Cedar Island and Swan Quarter returned to service on Thursday.

The dredging began in March after the ferry channel in Bigfoot Slough just outside of Silver Lake Harbor at Ocracoke became too shallow for the ferries Swan Quarter and Sea Level to pass through it. That required the ferry division to reduce its schedules on Pamlico Sound until dredging was complete.